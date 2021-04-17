Video: Leicester City turn Man City star Kevin De Bruyne into a meme in savage TikTok clip

Leicester City have posted a video on TikTok which mocks Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. Is this good banter, or a little bit disrespectful?

De Bruyne is widely considered one of the best players in the Premier League, if not THE best player in the Premier League. He’s one player that you could never criticise based on his footballing ability, but that’s not what Leicester have fired shots at via TikTok this week.

Rather, Leicester have clipped a moment from their 2-0 defeat to Man City at the King Power Stadium earlier in the month and have taken aim at De Bruyne’s theatrics, under challenge from Foxes star Daniel Amartey.

Amartey clipped De Bruyne with a stray arm, with the Belgian looking back before deciding to hit the deck. This one needs to be played with audio to experience the full disrespect shown to the City talisman by Leicester’s social media team.

Savage.