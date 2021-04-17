Video: Man United star Jesse Lingard scores ice-cold penalty to offer short-lived hope for West Ham

In the 76th minute of this afternoon’s thrilling Premier League encounter between Newcastle and West Ham, the East London outfit won themselves a penalty just minutes after Issa Diop scored.
Vladimir Coufal floated in a cross from the right flank, it was heading towards compatriot Tomas Soucek when Ciaran Clark led with his forearm and struck the ball.
Kevin Friend used the pitch-side VAR monitor to review the decision, and made the correct decision in awarding a spot-kick.
Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard stepped up and looked ice-cold as he tucked the ball into the back of the net off the left post, Martin Dubravka went the right way but couldn’t stop this.
See More: Video: Double nightmare for West Ham as Diop scores avoidable own-goal and Craig Dawson is sent off against Newcastle
Pictures from RMC Sport.
David Moyes’s side looked like they’d rescued a share of spoils after this turbulent period for Newcastle, but the Magpies ultimately made their man advantage count to restore their lead just minutes later.