Video: Chelsea star Mason Mounts hits water bottle with insane pinpoint strike before wheeling away in celebration

Chelsea were playing the classic ‘hit the water bottle game’ at the end of yesterday’s training session, and as he often does, Mason Mount stepped up to the mark with a beauty.

The Blues take on Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals later today, and what better way to prepare for it than attempting to take out a water bottle from 10 yards away.

Chelsea’s English quartet, Reece James, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell, were all involved, but it was the Blues’ poster boy, Mount, who hit the best shot of the game.

Mount struck the ball first time after a pass from Tammy Abraham, hitting the bottle with pinpoint precision before wheeling away in celebration.

On ? with the lads! ? ????! ???? We got that Mase! pic.twitter.com/yDVE6DIYi0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 16, 2021

While this exact situation is unlikely to be in need of replication in-game, it’s a great way to showcase your passing ability and technique as a whole.

As you probably could’ve guessed, Mount’s is far and away the best.