Video: Newcastle flop Joelinton scores after helping hand from West Ham star Lukasz Fabianski in disastrous error

In the 40th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between strugglers Newcastle and high-flyers West Ham, the East London outfit well and truly flipped the script to their own dismay.

Just minutes after Issa Diop scored a bizarre own-goal in a passage of play that saw Craig Dawson sent off for a second yellow card, Newcastle had themselves a corner on the right flank.

Left-footer Matt Ritchie whipped a ball in, but it went straight into the hands of Fabianski. No doubt to Steve Bruce’s delight, the usually solid keeper somehow dropped the ball in a real clanger.

That left Joelinton to react quickly and hammer the ball into the back of the net, making it 2-0 to the Magpies, shaping up a real upset.

David Moyes’ men may have cost themselves a shock spot in the Champions League with some foolish individual mistakes in a heavily favourable fixture.