“We play with 10” – These Barcelona fans aren’t happy with Koerman’s line-up to face Athletic Bilbao tonight

Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao face the bizarre prospect of losing two Copa Del Rey finals in the space of a few weeks tonight when they take on Barcelona.

Last season’s competition only came to a close a couple of weeks ago when Real Sociedad emerged victorious against Bilbao, so they will be hoping to upset the odds against Barca tonight.

It’s been a mixed first season for Ronald Koeman at Barca but he’s finally starting to turn it all around, and a win tonight to secure a major trophy in his first season would be huge, especially if they can also go on to win the La Liga title too.

There were a few injury concerns going into the game while Gerard Pique’s status was especially unclear, but it looks like he’s fit enough to go from the start tonight:

Ousmane Dembele was another who came into the game with injury concerns but he has looked bright lately, so there are a few fans who are gutted to see him miss out in favour of Griezmann:

 

  1. sani Adejoh says:
    April 17, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    am of the opinion he shouldn’t use Usman Dembele as striker Dembele will do much better at the as winger then striker

