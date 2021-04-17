“We play with 10” – These Barcelona fans aren’t happy with Koerman’s line-up to face Athletic Bilbao tonight

Athletic Bilbao face the bizarre prospect of losing two Copa Del Rey finals in the space of a few weeks tonight when they take on Barcelona.

Last season’s competition only came to a close a couple of weeks ago when Real Sociedad emerged victorious against Bilbao, so they will be hoping to upset the odds against Barca tonight.

It’s been a mixed first season for Ronald Koeman at Barca but he’s finally starting to turn it all around, and a win tonight to secure a major trophy in his first season would be huge, especially if they can also go on to win the La Liga title too.

There were a few injury concerns going into the game while Gerard Pique’s status was especially unclear, but it looks like he’s fit enough to go from the start tonight:

Barça XI

Copa del Rey final#ForçaBarça ??? pic.twitter.com/LSlEonKCCC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 17, 2021

Ousmane Dembele was another who came into the game with injury concerns but he has looked bright lately, so there are a few fans who are gutted to see him miss out in favour of Griezmann:

We play with 10 when Griezmann is on the pitch… And without Dembele Messi will have to do all by himself — Subespacio de R? (@bnddof) April 17, 2021

I love none of them, but when it comes to playing important mátches, I'd rather place Dembelé over Griezmann… Always! — Sir Edu! ? (@iWaldito) April 17, 2021

Sad to see dembele not starting and greizmann starting — Rickymessi28 (@rickymessi24) April 17, 2021

Barca will do better with dembele at the front line…now no frontline just steady free roless — Pabby? (@21Slatt) April 17, 2021

Dembeleeee??? ?????????????????????? — Suat Ajdini (@Suat50990031) April 17, 2021