“We play with 10” – These Barcelona fans aren’t happy with Koerman’s line-up to face Athletic Bilbao tonight

Athletic Bilbao face the bizarre prospect of losing two Copa Del Rey finals in the space of a few weeks tonight when they take on Barcelona.
Last season’s competition only came to a close a couple of weeks ago when Real Sociedad emerged victorious against Bilbao, so they will be hoping to upset the odds against Barca tonight.
It’s been a mixed first season for Ronald Koeman at Barca but he’s finally starting to turn it all around, and a win tonight to secure a major trophy in his first season would be huge, especially if they can also go on to win the La Liga title too.
There were a few injury concerns going into the game while Gerard Pique’s status was especially unclear, but it looks like he’s fit enough to go from the start tonight:
Barça XI
Copa del Rey final

Ousmane Dembele was another who came into the game with injury concerns but he has looked bright lately, so there are a few fans who are gutted to see him miss out in favour of Griezmann:
We play with 10 when Griezmann is on the pitch… And without Dembele Messi will have to do all by himself

I love none of them, but when it comes to playing important mátches, I'd rather place Dembelé over Griezmann… Always!

Sad to see dembele not starting and greizmann starting

Barca will do better with dembele at the front line…now no frontline just steady free roless

Dembeleeee??? ??????????????????????

Where is Dembele .. We are loosing this game .

am of the opinion he shouldn’t use Usman Dembele as striker Dembele will do much better at the as winger then striker