“I want peace” – Man City legend reaches out to Pep Guardiola in hope of squashing their beef

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has revealed that he wants peace with Pep Guardiola, and has even written a letter to apologise to his former manager.

Toure is one of the greatest players in Manchester City’s history, with the Ivorian being absolutely unplayable in the middle of the park during his prime years.

However, it’s no secret that his relationship with Pep Guardiola grew complicated, which marred Toure’s final stretch as a Man City player, where he was all-but frozen out.

Yaya would not cross paths with Guardiola again if it was his will not to, but credit to him, the 37-year-old has opted to reach out to repair the damage done to their relationship.

Toure is quoted by the Daily Mail saying:

“I was aware some staff were not happy [with an interview conducted with France Football, during which he suggested Pep had negative bias towards African footballers]. I emailed a letter to try to communicate with some important people there to apologise and say I’ve been indecent to the club but I haven’t had any feedback.”

“I want peace. We don’t want this [acrimony] all the time. For the love of the fans, for the love of the club, sometimes things have to be settled the right way. I’ve been in touch with some people there.”

It’s a classy gesture from Toure, one which you have to assume will be appreciated by Guardiola.

They’re never going to be best friends, sat down for a pint in a pub next to the Etihad, but if there’s no hard feelings at the end of this, it’s mission accomplished from the midfielder’s perspective.