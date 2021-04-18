Huge boost for Klopp as Liverpool transfer target’s asking price slashed in half

Liverpool reportedly look to have been handed a major transfer boost ahead of the summer after a surprise development involving Adama Traore.

The Wolves winger has supposedly seen his asking price slashed in half as he’s cleared to leave the club for as little as £30million this summer, according to Football Insider, who add that he could’ve gone for more like £60m last summer.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Traore by Sport, and it makes sense that the Spain international could be on the Reds’ radar as he’d surely give them something a little different up front after this disappointing season.

If Liverpool can really get Traore in for as little as £30m it could be great business, so fans of the Merseyside giants will surely be hoping their club can take advantage of this situation.

Jurgen Klopp has not hidden his admiration of the player in the past, with Goal once quoting him as saying of Traore: “[Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

Liverpool are set to finish this campaign without a trophy and it seems clear they could do with making changes to that front three.

Despite the success of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, it seems like it’s time to freshen things up, and Traore looks like he’d be a good fit.

LFC also did business with Wolves last summer as they raided them for Diogo Jota.

