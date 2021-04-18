Menu

“Had enough of this manager” – Arteta slammed by these angry Arsenal fans for surprise call for Fulham game

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans have slammed Mikel Arteta for leaving Nicolas Pepe out of the starting XI to take on Fulham this afternoon.

The Gunners are in action this afternoon, and it seems many fans feel Arteta has already made a big error by leaving the in-form Pepe out of the team.

MORE: When Aubameyang could make Arsenal return after being hospitalised with malaria

The Ivory Coast international may not have been the most consistent performer in his time at Arsenal, but it’s hardly going to do his confidence the world of good if he’s dropped to the bench just as he comes into form.

This seems a strange call by Arteta, and this lot are not at all happy about the decision…

However, there was some more positivity with regards to the news of exciting Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli starting the game.

Martinelli is highly rated by Gooners after some exciting performances last season, but injuries have slowed down his progress.

This lot will hope he can take advantage of his opportunity today…

