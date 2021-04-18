Arsenal fans have slammed Mikel Arteta for leaving Nicolas Pepe out of the starting XI to take on Fulham this afternoon.

The Gunners are in action this afternoon, and it seems many fans feel Arteta has already made a big error by leaving the in-form Pepe out of the team.

The Ivory Coast international may not have been the most consistent performer in his time at Arsenal, but it’s hardly going to do his confidence the world of good if he’s dropped to the bench just as he comes into form.

This seems a strange call by Arteta, and this lot are not at all happy about the decision…

no pepe? ive had enough of this manager man he ruins confidence of all thriving players — Cam (@ftblCam19v2) April 18, 2021

No way Pepe has been dropped AGAIN wtf — NicoFinesse (@AFC_Jazzo) April 18, 2021

No Pepe why? — Taiso Timothy (@TaisoTIMOTHY) April 18, 2021

Why's pepe not starting ?????????? — Wo ShUwA??? (@Osei_wusu1738) April 18, 2021

Why is Pepe on d bench — Jamal (@meetcolo1) April 18, 2021

Why make so many changes when the team is playing well smh. Also Pepe picks up a little bit of form and gets benched — Will (@AFC_WMA) April 18, 2021

At least Martinelli is getting a start. But why is Pepe on the bench after his performance during the midweek? — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) April 18, 2021

However, there was some more positivity with regards to the news of exciting Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli starting the game.

Martinelli is highly rated by Gooners after some exciting performances last season, but injuries have slowed down his progress.

This lot will hope he can take advantage of his opportunity today…

MARTINELLI STARTS!!!!! — Tara AFC (@taraAFCx) April 18, 2021

Martinelli finally starts — Omer (@AFCOmer) April 18, 2021

Martinelli is gonna bang a hatrick tonight ?? — Zul Arteta (@zulredzwan) April 18, 2021

Martinelli – ESR – Saka you love to see it ?? — serhat (@Hxt_S) April 18, 2021

Great that Martinelli starts today! #COYG!!!!?? — Shaun Stone (@ShaunSt62909385) April 18, 2021