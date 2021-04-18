Arteta explains why Arsenal star now has “no excuses” not to perform

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that Nicolas Pepe has no more excuses not to perform at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international is yet to really show his best form for the Gunners since his big move from Lille last season, but Arteta insists he now looks to have gone through his period of settling in.

Arsenal fans will hope Pepe can up his game, with Arteta clearly rating the player highly as long as he can deliver on a more consistent basis.

It seems this comes after Arteta had individual training sessions with Pepe to help him improve, according to the Evening Standard.