When Aubameyang could make Arsenal return after being hospitalised with malaria

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not yet ready to return following his recent diagnosis with malaria.

According to ESPN, Arsenal will be without their captain for today’s game against Fulham, but the Gabon international could be back in time for the club’s next game against Everton on the 23rd of April.

Aubameyang has not been at his best for Arsenal this season, and this recent illness will no doubt be another blow for the player in a difficult campaign.

Arsenal fans will be wishing him a speedy recovery after this nasty illness, and it seems things are improving as he’s now home from hospital, according to ESPN.

The Gunners could do with their star striker back on the pitch as soon as possible, with the team currently all the way down in 9th in the Premier League table.

Without Aubameyang’s goals, it’s hard to imagine Mikel Arteta’s side will find quite enough to make a late recovery and snatch a European place.

