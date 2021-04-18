Menu

Video: Barcelona players act like star-struck fans as they queue up for photos with Lionel Messi

Athletic Bilbao
Posted by

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona team-mates behaved more like star-struck fans after their Copa del Rey victory over Athletic Bilbao last night.

Watch this viral video clip below as a number of Barcelona players queue up for ages to make sure they get a photo with Messi and the trophy…

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

This is quite something, and it shows just how highly respected Messi is, with even his own team-mates clearly in awe of his dazzling ability.

The Argentine scored twice in last night’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to lift yet another trophy in this glittering career.

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.