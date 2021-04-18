Video: Barcelona players act like star-struck fans as they queue up for photos with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona team-mates behaved more like star-struck fans after their Copa del Rey victory over Athletic Bilbao last night.

Watch this viral video clip below as a number of Barcelona players queue up for ages to make sure they get a photo with Messi and the trophy…

Quand les jeunes du Barça souhaitent immortaliser la victoire avec Messi ??#lequipeFOOT #AthleticBarca pic.twitter.com/quC8BKDmao — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) April 17, 2021

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

This is quite something, and it shows just how highly respected Messi is, with even his own team-mates clearly in awe of his dazzling ability.

The Argentine scored twice in last night’s 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to lift yet another trophy in this glittering career.