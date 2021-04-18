Menu

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins the fight to save football by condemning European Super League plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken to Twitter to condemn plans for the Premier League Big Six to be part of the formation of a European super league.

In Sunday’s big story, as Sky Sports report, all of the traditional Big Six in England have signed up to the idea of playing in the proposed European super league.

The competition would see many of Europe’s elite compete with each other, without the prospect of relegation, year after year, season after season, until football dies a death.

There’s been quite the uproar over it, and understandably so. Football fans do not want to sit around and watch the sport they love be destroyed before their eyes.

Neither, apparently, does Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who has taken to Twitter to post a two-tweet response to the European super league proposals.

Boris sounds as though he’s ready to go to war to prevent this from materialising.

