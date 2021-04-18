Arsenal target won’t rule out transfer after admitting he came close to January move

Norwich City star Emi Buendia has admitted he doesn’t know what’s going to happen with his future amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal.

The Argentine has been a joy to watch in the Championship this season, looking one of the finest players outside of the Premier League and playing a starring role in firing the Canaries back to the top flight.

Arsenal have been linked as admirers of Buendia by The Athletic and others, and the player himself has now admitted he came close to a move back in January.

It’s not made explicitly clear if Buendia was close to joining the Gunners, but the Metro suggest he had the chance to move in January and they also quote him as failing to rule out a future move after firing Norwich to promotion.

“I could have changed club. But I wanted to bring Norwich back in the Premier League. I don’t know what will happen in the next year,” Buendia is quoted by the Metro.

“I follow the whole of European football but I’m very keen on the Premier [League].”

Arsenal could certainly do with a quality attacking player like Buendia this summer after a difficult season by their standards.

The departure of Mesut Ozil led to Mikel Arteta bringing in Martin Odegaard on loan in January, but Buendia could be a fine alternative if the Real Madrid playmaker doesn’t stay permanently.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!