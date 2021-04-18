Menu

Chelsea legend names four players he’d sign over Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has named four players he’d rather see his former club sign over Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The Blues great spoke to CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s transfer plans, and was asked about a recent report from Sport claiming the west Londoners were one of Dembele’s admirers.

Hudson thinks there are plenty of other talented players who could be ideal for Chelsea instead, and singled out four from the Premier League that he’d like to see at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: Chelsea transfer target expected to seal £100m+ move

The former England midfielder felt Tottenham striker Harry Kane should be a priority, but also named the likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes as alternatives to Dembele in attacking midfield.

“I think Roman and Tuchel should get Harry Kane,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“They should threaten to throw him overboard to the sharks unless he joins Chelsea! That’s how good Harry is, and there wouldn’t be any problem settling in from north to west London.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane in action for England

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Josh Maja hammers the nail into Arsenal after Fulham win penalty despite tight VAR offside decision
Video: Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori makes amazing late goal-line clearance to ensure AC Milan win against Genoa
Ex-Blue names the Chelsea transfer decision that was a “mistake”

“The problem with the English game is we want to bring overseas players in, but we have great talents on our own doorstep.

“Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes (would be better than Dembele).

“And had Harry Kane been playing yesterday for Chelsea we would not have been biting our nails in the final ten minutes.”

More Stories Harry Kane Harvey Barnes Jack Grealish James Maddison Mason Mount Ousmane Dembele Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.