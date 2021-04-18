Chelsea are reportedly pursuing a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

In fact, the Blues have already made initial contact with Dortmund about a deal, with Bellingham likely to cost around €70million, according to Todo Fichajes.

The 17-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in Europe, having joined Dortmund from Birmingham City last summer after catching the eye in his time in the Championship.

It makes sense that clubs could now be keen to bring Bellingham back to England, with Chelsea showing a strong interest, according to Todo Fichajes.

The youngster could undoubtedly add some spark to Thomas Tuchel’s side, with Chelsea perhaps lacking enough variety in the middle of the park.

Bellingham can fill a number of roles in that area, and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Still, the England international remains relatively inexperienced and €70m could be a lot to pay for him at this stage of his career.

Bellingham himself might do well to stay at Dortmund to continue his development, much in the way fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho has done in his successful spell in the Bundesliga.

