Good omen for Chelsea after knocking Manchester City out of the FA Cup

Chelsea are surely on their way to FA Cup glory after defeating Manchester City in yesterday’s semi-final at Wembley.

The Blues won 1-0 against City thanks to a Hakim Ziyech goal, and will now be favourites against whoever wins today’s other semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton.

It was another slightly disappointing FA Cup performance from Pep Guardiola’s side, who have now lost three FA Cup semi-finals since he took charge of the club in 2016.

And, as Opta Joe point out in their tweet below, on those other two occasions, the team that beat City went on to lift the trophy, so Chelsea will no doubt take that as a very good omen indeed…

3/5 – Manchester City have now been eliminated at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup in three of their five seasons under Pep Guardiola, with the team knocking them out the other two times going on to win the competition (Arsenal in both 2017 and 2020). Eliminated. #FACup pic.twitter.com/bk9dM3G6bk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 17, 2021

Chelsea lost to Arsenal in last year’s final, but will surely fancy their chances against Leicester or Southampton after their huge improvement since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

The German tactician has made a hugely impressive start at Stamford Bridge, having also guided Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The way Chelsea are playing right now, you wouldn’t be too surprised to see them completing an FA Cup and Champions League double by the end of this campaign, repeating that memorable 2011/12 campaign.

