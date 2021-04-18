Recent Chelsea transfer news has seen their former striker Romelu Lukaku linked with a possible return to Stamford Bridge, and there may be some encouraging news on that front.

Calciomercato have been among the sources to state the Blues were exploring the possibility of re-signing Lukaku this summer, and it seems there could be serious doubt over his Inter Milan future.

According to the latest on Lukaku in a report from The Athletic, several sources, including agents and club directors, expect Lukaku to move back to the Premier League this summer.

Of course, after the Belgium international’s superb form in his time in Serie A, one imagines he won’t be short of other suitors as well as Chelsea.

This sounds encouraging for the west London giants, however, with the club surely in need of more of a goal threat up front after a disappointing season from Timo Werner.

Tammy Abraham also seems to be out of favour, while the ageing Olivier Giroud is surely not a long-term option.

Lukaku failed to make a breakthrough in his time at Chelsea as a youngster, but he’d be returning as a proven world class centre-forward now, even if he had a disappointing spell at Manchester United prior to his successful stint at Inter.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Chelsea would surely do well to pounce if there is any chance Lukaku is heading out of the San Siro.