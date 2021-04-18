Chelsea star may have played his last game at the club after major transfer development

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori may reportedly have played his last game for the club after major developments on his future.

The England international struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge before leaving on loan for AC Milan back in January, where he’s got his career back on track with some superb displays.

According to Football Insider, Milan have now made it clear to Chelsea that they plan to trigger their option to make Tomori’s move to the San Siro a permanent one.

The report adds that Tomori himself has also indicated to the Serie A giants that he’d be ready to complete a permanent transfer away from Chelsea.

This could end up being a big blow for CFC, who have often let talented young players leave without ever giving them enough of a chance.

This most notably hurt them when they allowed the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku to leave as youngsters, with Salah and De Bruyne now star players for their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

Tomori looks another big talent who Chelsea could have done with keeping, but that now looks increasingly unlikely.

