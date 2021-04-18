Speaking on BT Sport on Sunday evening, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand described talk of a breakaway European Super League as “war on football”.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, as the Daily Mail reported on Sunday afternoon, the Premier League Big Six signed up for plans for many of Europe’s ‘elite’ clubs to form a breakaway competition among themselves.

The competition would be organised, run and competed in by the clubs themselves, with there being no prospect of them being relegated and replaced by other, potentially better-performing club sides.

Man United legend Gary Neville gave an impassioned speech on Sky Sports earlier in the day, and now former teammate Rio Ferdinand has had his go, speaking on BT Sport and condemning the plans for a breakaway league.

“This is, for me, a war on football.” “It’s a disgrace, it’s embarrassing, and it goes against everything that football is about.” Some strong feelings about the European Super League from our panel. ? @rioferdy5, @RobbieSavage8 , @FrannyBenali pic.twitter.com/M2juOCmNNz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2021

The real question is, why have we allowed our game to be ran by American billionaires, Saudi Princes, Russian oligarchs, and the rest, rather than THESE kind of players, who know what’s best for OUR game?

English football is in a sorry state right now. The Big Six ought to hang their heads in shame for what they’re attempting to do to football in this country.