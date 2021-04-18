Gary Neville, while slamming plans for a proposed European super league, has called Arsenal an “absolute shambles of a football club”.

The Daily Mail have set out the grim plans for the so-called European super league, which would consist of the Premier League Big Six, plus the rest of Europe’s elite, and pose as a pathetic, greed-ridden, ‘big boys club’.

The teams would not be able to be relegated, and they would essentially have full control over the league itself. The reasoning for that, per the Daily Mail, is being club owners would make up the league’s leadership.

Included in that would be Stan Kroenke, the owner of Arsenal, who would be one of several vice-chairmen. This is despite Arsenal having a fight on their hands to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, is not best impressed with any of the top clubs in the country, but singled out Arsenal, with a pretty scathing review of the current affairs at the Emirates.

“Arsenal aren’t even in the Champions League.”

“We watched them earlier on today, they’re an absolute shambles of a football club at the moment.”

“Tottenham aren’t in the Champions League.”

“And they want a god-given right to be in there? They’re an absolute joke.”

As harsh as it may be, it’s hard to disagree with him…