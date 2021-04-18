Menu

“Deduct points off them all” – Gary Neville calls for Big Six to be punished for European super league plans

Gary Neville has revealed his belief that the Premier League big six should be deducted points for their efforts to form a breakaway European super league.

The so-called European super league has been speculated about for some time now, but as Sky report, Europe’s elite, including the traditional big six clubs in the Premier League, are pushing ahead with plans to form the competition, against the will of the Premier League, UEFA and the fans.

It’s a greed-fuelled proposition, with clubs no longer intending on earning their right to be involved in European competitions, rather being handed it on a silver platter, along with a paycheque which would further the financial gap between top clubs and their fellow domestic competitors.

Gary Neville is not happy with it at all, and while providing co-commentary on Sky Sports for Manchester United’s clash with Burnley at Old Trafford, he suggested that the clubs involved ought to be deducted points. This is scathing, but he’s echoing the concerns of fans across England, and Europe.

