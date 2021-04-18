Graeme Souness tells Manchester United to go for 21-goal striker over Erling Haaland in the summer

With Manchester United deemed to be in need of quality goalscorer to catch up with their local rivals Manchester City, the club has several potential avenues they could go down to hand them a boost up top.

Graeme Souness has urged the Red Devils to move for Harry Kane over Erling Haaland in the summer, if given the choice.

“For Manchester United to get closer to Manchester City next season, their priority this summer has to be to sign a top striker and it looks like a few may be on the market,” the Liverpool legend wrote for The Sunday Times (via Metro). “If they could get either Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, they would become real contenders.”

That being said, signing talent from abroad should come with a serious warning attached, particularly in light of the struggles of a number of Chelsea stars bought from the Bundesliga, according to Souness.

“If you pushed me, I’d go for Kane, who turns 28 this summer, because he’s a proven performer in the Premier League and still has several years left at his peak,” the 67-year-old added.

“With Haaland, who is only 20, you will pay a premium for his enormous potential. We’ve seen Kai Havertz and Timo Werner do well in Germany, then come to Chelsea and find life more difficult in England.

“Will Haaland be like that? I don’t think so, because he’s more powerful and aggressive than they are, but he didn’t score in the two games against City and it’s a possibility.”

Having netted an outrageous 33 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season, it’s hard to imagine the Norwegian struggling to acclimatise to the demands of the Premier League.

That’s not to say that going for a proven talent in the English top-flight like Kane would be a bad idea on the other hand, should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side wish to stake a stronger claim on the title next term.