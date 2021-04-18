Menu

Great news for Man United & Chelsea as star fully expected to seal £100m+ transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea may be glad to hear that Erling Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Norway international has enjoyed a sensational season, scoring an impressive 33 goals in 35 games in all competitions, and a total of 49 in just 53 appearances since joining Dortmund midway through last season.

MORE: Chelsea backed to spend huge money in the summer transfer window

According to The Athletic, Haaland is now expected to move this summer in a deal worth £100million or more, with Man Utd and Chelsea named as being among the clubs in the market for a top centre-forward like him.

Haaland has previously also been linked with Chelsea by the Evening Standard, while another report from The Athletic has also linked United with the in-form 20-year-old.

Even if he costs £100m-plus, Haaland would surely be worth the investment, and top clubs will be pleased to hear that he seems likely to be on the move.

Speaking to The Athletic, a source, described as a ‘leading agent’, said: “Are we still going to have big deals? Of course.

“Haaland will have a market. The top, top, top player will always have a market and the clubs will always find a way to get the funds for a deal.

Haaland leaning on post

Erling Haaland is set to leave Borussia Dortmund

“But on the rest, just before the top, either average, average-plus, less than average, for me, it’s just going to be a market where it’s about swaps, loans, obligations to buy.”

Haaland would be a much-needed upgrade on Timo Werner at Chelsea, while United could do with bringing him in after the recent goal drought suffered by Anthony Martial, while the ageing Edinson Cavani is surely not a long-term option.

