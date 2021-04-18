Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear he’s a big fan of Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after his huge improvement in form this season.

Bamford has previously struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, and Klopp pointed out that some pundits had written him off as not being good enough for Leeds at the start of the season.

The German tactician says, however, that he’s glad to see Bamford proving his doubters wrong, praising the 27-year-old as ‘exceptional’ after his return of 14 goals in 31 top flight games so far this season.

Liverpool take on Leeds in their Premier League clash tomorrow night, and it’s clear Bamford will be a key man for Marcelo Bielsa’s side again.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp singled out Bamford for praise, and was quoted by the Metro as saying: “Top player, Bamford. I can remember before the season I heard on talkSPORT that people said, ‘Leeds need a proper goalscorer, Bamford is not good enough’.

“I’m so happy that he could prove them wrong, he’s an exceptional player, perfect.

“The work rate is outstanding and still playing the football he plays on top of that and scoring goals, that’s rare.

“They have a lot of interesting players but Bamford I’m happy for him, don’t know him obviously but it’s a nice career, a little bit later than others but still very impressive.”

Could this be the slightest hint that Liverpool would be interested in signing Bamford this summer? The Reds could do with a new signing to freshen things up in attack after all, with Roberto Firmino’s dip in form a real worry for the club.

