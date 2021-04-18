Liverpool also keeping tabs on €70million Chelsea transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly one of the other clubs keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, as well as Chelsea.

The Blues have been strongly linked as one of Bellingham’s biggest admirers at the moment, but Eurosport also mention Liverpool as monitoring his situation.

Todo Fichajes, meanwhile, have stated that Chelsea have even initiated contact with Dortmund over a potential €70million deal for Bellingham, but it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting young players in world football right now, with the 17-year-old first catching the eye at Championship side Birmingham City last season before earning a move to Dortmund.

The teenager has gone straight into the Dortmund first-team and hasn’t disappointed, while he’s also already earned his first senior cap for England.

Liverpool have done well to sign some top young players in recent years, and Bellingham would be another superb addition if they ever decide to step up their interest.

The Reds face losing Georginio Wijnaldum at the end of his contract this summer, so a midfielder like Bellingham could be a useful signing, though it remains to be seen if he’d be ready to leave Dortmund so soon.

Chelsea could also do with adding more spark to their midfield, with Bellingham offering something different from the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, who are a bit similar in their playing styles.

