Manchester United could take advantage of Atletico Madrid star with affordable release clause

With Nemanja Matic heading into decline, Manchester United may be forced to pursue a new addition in the summer to add some fresh impetus to the double pivot.

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has been touted as the man who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could bring in, according to the Mirror (via the Daily Star).

With the 26-year-old reportedly possessing a highly affordable release clause of £43m, the Spaniard would be an ideal option for the club to pursue should they wish to bolster the midfield.

Being an area of the side that could make or break United’s fortunes next term, with regard to a potential title challenge, Solskjaer could do with a player of a similar pedigree to the likes of Fabinho at Liverpool.

Taking into account the Reds’ prized Brazilian in particular, the difference a world-class defensive midfielder can make at a side has been evidenced clearly by the club’s renewed charge for the top four spots since the 26-year-old’s return from injury.

Beyond the heart of the Red Devils’ backline, it’s an area in which an improvement could result in positive reverberations felt across the entire squad.