Mike Ashley confident of agreeing Newcastle takeover deal

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly confident of agreeing a takeover deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

There has been speculation involving this potential takeover for some time now, but it’s been yet to materialise and unpopular Newcastle chief Ashley has remained in place.

Magpies fans will now hope that can change, with Ashley seemingly still optimistic about the prospects of a deal.

However, reports also link the Saudi investors with an interest in Serie A giants Inter Milan, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out.

One imagines Newcastle would be boosted by ensuring they can avoid relegation and stay in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce’s side have picked up important points in recent wins over Burnley and West Ham, so that could do the club the world of good.