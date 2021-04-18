Menu

“I’m absolutely disgusted” – Gary Neville gives impassioned, must-watch speech against European super league

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has given an impassioned speech against plans to introduce a European super league.

As reported by Sky Sports, plans are set to be announced for the Premier League big six to join other elite European sides in a so-called European super league, from which they would not be able to be relegated, regardless of performance.

MORE: UEFA strikes back: Elite clubs could be banned from their domestic divisions for pursuing European super league

It’s an utter disgrace, a proposal which threatens to end the beautiful game as we know it, and Gary Neville, who played football for a living and now watches football for a living is desperate to ensure that football remains OUR game.

This speech by Neville, given in wake of Man United’s 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford, is one of the most astonishing pieces of television you’ll watch this year, and his words need to be echoed across the land.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jaw-dropping Marcus Rashford skills reminds Man United legend Gary Neville of Ballon d’Or winner as Burnley star is skinned
Video: Mason Greenwood makes the difference for Man United after finding bottom corner via deflection
Video: Harry Maguire weak in the air as Man United are immediately pegged back against Burnley

We will not stand by and watch the game of football fall apart before our eyes. Credit to you, Mr. Neville.

More Stories Gary Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.