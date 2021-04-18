New report suggests €60m Juventus star could be offloaded in a swap deal for Paul Pogba

Despite appearing to have found his feet at Manchester United under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there’s a very real possibility that Paul Pogba could seek pastures new this summer.

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), Juventus’ would be inclined to offer Paulo Dybala, valued at €60m (according to Transfermarkt), in a swap deal for their former midfield maestro.

With an agent like Mino Raiola behind him, it’s not hard to see how the Old Trafford side could become embroiled in another major transfer saga as the season draws to a close.

Given the Frenchman’s contract expires next summer, the United hierarchy faces another tough call over the future of one of their most gifted and consistently frustrating talents.

Pogba has undeniably shown flashes of the frightening brilliance he is capable of conjuring up, when the moment calls for it, though some may be inclined to argue that such moments have been too few and far between to justify extending his stay in Manchester.

Though far from being Premier League-proven, Solskjaer may very well wish to consider Dybala in a potential swap deal with the Serie A holders.

It would be another project for the Norwegian to get his hands on but a fresh one at the very least, not to mention one that may reap huge rewards if the club could nurture the Argentinian back to the standard that once had all of Europe on high alert.