Newcastle urged to sell TEN players if they stay up

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have been urged to offload as many as ten of their first-team players if they stay up this season.

The Magpies look in a better position to survive in the Premier League after their recent wins over Burnley and West Ham, but it’s not yet guaranteed.

MORE: Video: Newcastle flop Joelinton scores after helping hand from West Ham star Lukasz Fabianski in disastrous error

Anyway, some fans are already thinking about next season, with one prominent blogger calling for a huge clear-out in the summer.

NUFC Blog have insisted that the club get rid of the following eight players at a minimum, and possibly two more.

The list they give includes: Jonjo Shelvey, Karl Darlow, Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle, Emil Krafth, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, and Christian Atsu.

On top of that, they list the more controversial options of Joelinton and Matt Ritchie.

It remains to be seen how realistic any of this is, but it could be that we see wholesale changes after a generally disappointing campaign at St James’ Park.

Which of these players would you let go? Let us know in the comments.

