Newcastle chief Mike Ashley wants to stick with Steve Bruce as manager

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley reportedly plans to stick with Steve Bruce as manager.

The Magpies have not had the best of seasons by any means, though recent wins against Burnley and West Ham have given the team a real lift.

It now looks more likely that Newcastle will be able to avoid relegation from the Premier League, and that should be enough to keep Bruce in the job.

Ashley has not been the most popular owner at Newcastle, and many fans will perhaps have their doubts about this decision.

Still, the reliable George Caulkin has claimed Ashley is happy and prepared to keep the faith in Bruce.

The 60-year-old remains under contract and Caulkin provided some further details on the situation in conversation with Sky Sports.

“The thing is, he [Steve Bruce] is under contract,” he said.

“One thing that is sometimes missed is that when Steve Bruce came here, he signed a contract, ‘an initial three year contract’ is how the club put it.

“So I think that means there is a mechanism in place for that contract to be extended.

“And yes, if they are not going to sack him when they were seventeenth in the table, when they were losing games, they were unable to win. Why would they then make that decision [to sack Steve Bruce] at the end of the season? I can’t see it.

“Newcastle is a really difficult club, really difficult moments, searching for meaning.

“It is up for sale, Ashley wants out, we know that. This takeover is kind of still lingering on.

“I don’t think Mike Ashley wants to make a change unless he absolutely has to, we have seen that this season.

“Newcastle do things differently, that’s the way they always do it.

“They don’t do things the logical way that most clubs would do, but if they weren’t going to make a change at the start of this year, why do it now?”