(Photo) “Wholesome” moment Jamie Vardy smashes a Red Bull before walking out at Wembley

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was spotted necking a Red Bull before walking out on the Wembley turf for the FA Cup semi-final. What a man.

The striker, who was forced to make a name for himself in non-league football before reaching the big-time, has one goal in his last 18 games, and none in ten.

You’d think that he might be inclined to change his pre-match rituals in hope of engineering a positive outcome, but it’s the same old Jamie Vardy that rocked up to Wembley today.

Have a look at this beauty, with Vardy getting it down the hatch before one of the biggest games of his career.

There’s something about Vardy that appeals to the common man, which is proven by the flurry of tweets praising him ahead of kick-off.

There’s plenty to love about Jamie Vardy, but in this case, it’s purely for drinking Red Bull in the Wembley tunnel.

