(Photo) “Wholesome” moment Jamie Vardy smashes a Red Bull before walking out at Wembley

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was spotted necking a Red Bull before walking out on the Wembley turf for the FA Cup semi-final. What a man.
The striker, who was forced to make a name for himself in non-league football before reaching the big-time, has one goal in his last 18 games, and none in ten.
You’d think that he might be inclined to change his pre-match rituals in hope of engineering a positive outcome, but it’s the same old Jamie Vardy that rocked up to Wembley today.
Have a look at this beauty, with Vardy getting it down the hatch before one of the biggest games of his career.
Vardy necking a red bull before the Fa cup semi final ? pic.twitter.com/CzKUjDDQA7
— Jacob ? (@Jacobhughes051) April 18, 2021
There’s something about Vardy that appeals to the common man, which is proven by the flurry of tweets praising him ahead of kick-off.
There’s plenty to love about Jamie Vardy, but in this case, it’s purely for drinking Red Bull in the Wembley tunnel.
Jamie Vardy smashing a red bull walking out onto Wembley is pretty wholesome…amid all this Super League talk.
— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) April 18, 2021
Vardy drinking red bull as he comes out the tunnel please never change ??
— LCFC BOYA (NIGERIAN R9???) (@LCFC_BOYA_YT) April 18, 2021
Vardy chugging a Red Bull before a FA Cup semifinal is my new energy going forward. #LCFC
— Shane Evans (@shanevans) April 18, 2021
Vardy downing a red bull ?
— ßrad (@ItalianBrad97) April 18, 2021
vardy my goat just chugging a red bull before the game
— m0rr0w (@garfshots) April 18, 2021