Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to re-sign Serge Aurier from Tottenham in this summer’s transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international joined Spurs from PSG back in the 2017/18 season, and he’s had mixed success during his time in north London.

It now seems his former club are keen to bring him back to the Parc des Princes this summer, according to Le Parisien.

Tottenham could probably do with making some changes after a disappointing season, and Aurier doesn’t seem like one they’d be desperate to keep hold of.

If anything, it’s slightly surprising that PSG are looking at bringing Aurier back as he wasn’t exactly that convincing in his first stint with the Ligue 1 giants either.

Then again, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is now in charge of PSG and must be a fan of his former player.

It seems he and club chiefs have now agreed on a move to target Aurier this summer.