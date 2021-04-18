Real Madrid superstar still in pain after Liverpool ace’s nasty unpunished tackle that’s sparked rest concern for Zidane

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema still feels discomfort and may be a doubt tonight as a result of a nasty challenge from Liverpool star James Milner on Wednesday.

During the Champions League second-leg tie that ended 0-0 and kicked Liverpool out of the competition, Milner went in studs up on Benzema and hammered the striker’s ankle with this challenge.

Marca also share another article which shows that Benzema’s boot was actually torn by the rash tackle that somehow went unpunished.

The Spanish publication now report that Zinedine Zidane is considering resting the 33-year-old against Getafe tonight. Benzema would be a massive loss for Los Blancos tonight.

Benzema has struck nine goals in his last seven La Liga games, the Spanish division’s top spot is on the line, but it may well be smarter for Zidane to hand the Frenchman a much-needed rest.

Los Blancos face Cadiz on Wednesday night and Real Betis on Saturday in La Liga encounters, before the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea – nine days from now.

Milner was on the end of a nasty challenge himself in the first-half, one that sparked a brief melee of sorts and a plethora of memes relating to Andy Robertson sparked by Zidane’s reaction to the outburst.

Madrid’s squad is already threadbare due to injury troubles, but the hectic schedule starting tonight – or continuing rather given the nature of this season – will test Zidane’s team selection tactics to the max.

Resting Benzema wouldn’t just bring a pause to the superstar’s wonderful streak in La Liga, it would also leave the ex-France international losing further ground in the race for the Pichichi (top scorer award).

Marca also note that Zidane’s trusted talisman hasn’t had any penalties to pounce on like rivals Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez since he became the taker following Sergio Ramos’ injury some time ago.

Still, Benzema has registered 19 goals in the league this season, 25 when all competitions are considered, the Frenchman has remained the side’s most reliable and best player for another year.