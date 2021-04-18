Manchester United and other clubs have reportedly been handed a possible boost regarding recent links with Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The talented 22-year-old looks one of the finest players in Ligue 1 at the moment, having been in superb form to help Lille to the top of the table in France.

Soumare was recently linked with Man Utd, as well as Tottenham and Leicester City by the Daily Star in a potential £30million move.

The Red Devils and their rivals may now be in luck as a report from The Athletic details how Ligue 1 could be ‘ripe to exploit’ this summer due to financial problems.

United might therefore be able to land Soumare and any other players of their liking as clubs like Lille will surely be under pressure to sell their prized assets.

One imagines Paris Saint-Germain are wealthy enough to avoid such issues, but Lille have often had to sell their biggest names, having lost the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal in recent times.

Soumare could be a superb signing for United, perhaps providing a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

Tottenham could also do with making some changes after a disappointing season, and Soumare seems ideal to give them a bit more bite in that defensive midfield area.

Still, Spurs might be less likely than even United or Leicester to snap up a talent like Soumare, as they look likely to miss out on a place in the top four.

By contrast, Leicester have had another promising campaign and could have Champions League football to offer, which would allow them to compete for quality signings like this.

The France Under-21 international could undoubtedly fit in well in Brendan Rodgers’ ever-improving side, with more depth needed behind the likes of Youri Tielemans and Wilfred Ndidi.

“It sounded like a porn movie!” Which Man Utd star woke up an entire hotel with his bedroom antics? Click here to find out!