Video: Chelsea loanee gives lesson on how to pronounce his 32-letter name – and it’s a mouthful

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori has revealed how to pronounce his full name, which is a bit of a mouthful.

Tomori departed Chelsea on loan in the January transfer window, having found himself surplus to requirements under Frank Lampard.

AC Milan made their move to sign the Englishman for what remained of the season, and Tomori finding an agreement and making the move to the San Siro.

The 23-year-old has been a superb addition for the Rossoneri, slotting straight into their back four at centre-back and contributing towards their resurgence.

Tomori’s name would be on the lips of the Milan fans if they were present within the confines of the stadium, but you get the impression they wouldn’t be creating any chants with his full name – it doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori – you can see why he decided to shorten it to Fikayo. We wouldn’t know where to start when it comes to pronouncing that, so thankfully, the man himself has given us a hand.