In the 86th minute of this afternoon’s Serie A encounter between AC Milan and Genoa, Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori put his body on the line to ensure the Rossoneri held on to all three points.

Soon-to-be free agent Gianluigi Donnarumma spilled a cross in a dangerous moment, leaving Valon Behrami to fire at goal, thankfully for Milan, Simon Kjaer was on hand block the effort.

The ball rattled straight back out to Genoa ace Andrea Masiello though, who drilled a first-time strike towards goal, Tomori slid down to block the effort before embracing centre-back partner Kjaer.

It’s no surprise to learn that Milan are planning to trigger the permanent option in 23-year-old’s loan contract, per Football Insider, after moments like this. Pure commitment from the Blues graduate.

Textbook goal line defending from Tomori and Kjaer. As a defender who has made a handful of goal line saves in my playing career, this is the most vulnerable you ever feel. Applaud the world class defense! pic.twitter.com/qkbpJkj7AZ — Washington FT 1932 (@TitoMac_FA21) April 18, 2021

Tomori has now made 15 appearances for Stefano Pioli’s side, he’s really kicked on and got back on track since arriving in Italy, quickly establishing himself as a starter for the Italian giants.