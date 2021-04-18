The final minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Fulham ended in a thrilling manner (not for the Cottagers), as Eddie Nketiah scored a last-gasp equaliser for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men had themselves a corner on the right flank, wonderkid Bukayo Saka stepped up and whipped a dangerous ball with his left-foot.

Stand-in goalkeeper, fan and loanee Mat Ryan got his moment for his boyhood club as he flicked the ball on towards the far post with a brilliant header.

The ball rolled towards Dani Ceballos and the Real Madrid loanee drilled a strike towards goal, his former teammate Alphonse Areola could only manage a soft hand of the ball…

That left Eddie Nketiah to pounce at the far post, poking the ball into the back of the net before cupping his ear after a wonderful super-sub moment.

Disappointing game against Fulham but Eddie Nketiah scored a late equaliser to ensure that Arsenal get a point from the game #ARSFUL pic.twitter.com/4Ha6zEq0HO — Arsenal Best Goals & Videos (@AFCBestGoals) April 18, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea legend names four players he’d sign over Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele Video: Josh Maja hammers the nail into Arsenal after Fulham win penalty despite tight VAR offside decision Video: Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori makes amazing late goal-line clearance to ensure AC Milan win against Genoa

Nketiah was called into action in the 70th minute, replacing the in-form Alexandre Lacazette, it’s a decision that paid off for the Gunners as Eddie showed his poacher’s instinct.

Arteta’s side were heavily favoured for tie and really should’ve won, but a point is better than nothing, their outside chances of securing a European spot are still alive.