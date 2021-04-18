Menu

Video: Eddie Nketiah pounces to answer the Arsenal call with last-minute equaliser off the bench against Fulham

The final minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Fulham ended in a thrilling manner (not for the Cottagers), as Eddie Nketiah scored a last-gasp equaliser for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s men had themselves a corner on the right flank, wonderkid Bukayo Saka stepped up and whipped a dangerous ball with his left-foot.

Stand-in goalkeeper, fan and loanee Mat Ryan got his moment for his boyhood club as he flicked the ball on towards the far post with a brilliant header.

The ball rolled towards Dani Ceballos and the Real Madrid loanee drilled a strike towards goal, his former teammate Alphonse Areola could only manage a soft hand of the ball…

That left Eddie Nketiah to pounce at the far post, poking the ball into the back of the net before cupping his ear after a wonderful super-sub moment.

Pictures from beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

Nketiah was called into action in the 70th minute, replacing the in-form Alexandre Lacazette, it’s a decision that paid off for the Gunners as Eddie showed his poacher’s instinct.

Arteta’s side were heavily favoured for tie and really should’ve won, but a point is better than nothing, their outside chances of securing a European spot are still alive.

