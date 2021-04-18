Video: Furious Spurs target Joachim Anderson kicks down Arsenal sanitising stand after Fulham suffer late equaliser to Gunners

After Fulham were resigned to a share of the spoils following Eddie Nketiah’s last-minute equaliser for Arsenal this afternoon, Cottagers loanee Joachim Andersen lashed out at the Emirates Stadium…

As a frustrated Andersen headed down the tunnel, the Denmark international kicked over the hand sanitising stand inside the Emirates Stadium, adorned with the Gunners’ logo and colours.

Staff members were very startled by the action, but soon stood up the tool that is in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19 amid the pandemic and encourage better hygiene.

Danish outlet BT only recently reported that Andersen was catching the eye of Manchester United and Tottenham, with his representatives actually set to hold talks with Spurs next week.

Andersen joined Lyon in a deal worth €30m in the summer of 2019, per Get French Football News, but endured a difficult debut season and was sent out on loan to Fulham, where he’s looked decent.

Joachim Andersen takes his frustrations out on the hand sanitizer in the Emirates tunnel ? pic.twitter.com/FrIW62IXan — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 18, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea loanee gives lesson on how to pronounce his 32-letter name – and it’s a mouthful West Ham intensify interest in attacking friend of fan favourite Tomas Soucek to continue Czech revolution Video: Eddie Nketiah pounces to answer the Arsenal call with last-minute equaliser off the bench against Fulham

The centre-back’s recent antics will certainly increase his profile, right or wrong, as Spurs supporters are happy to see something at the Emirates knocked over and Gooners delighted to see a future recruit of their heated rivals already frustrated with the red side of North London.

Whilst emotions would certainly have been running high after a late loss of two points that could’ve helped Fulham in their effort to avoid relegation, this was a bit uncalled for and perhaps disrespectful.