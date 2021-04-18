Menu

Video: Mason Greenwood makes the difference for Man United after finding bottom corner via deflection

Mason Greenwood has done it again, scoring his second goal of the game to give Manchester United the lead over Burnley at Old Trafford.

Greenwood scored earlier in the second-half, but it only took Burnley a few minutes to draw the scores level.

Man United looked as though they were going to drop points against a resolute Burnley side, but Greenwood popped up with another to put the Red Devils back into the driving seat.

After a lofted ball out wide from Paul Pogba, Greenwood shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired goalwards.

Fortunately for the United wide-man, his effort deflected off of Jack Cork and wrong-footed the goalkeeper, nestling in the bottom corner and giving his side the lead.

Everything that Greenwood touches at the moment turns to gold. The youngster wants to be on the plane for the European Championships this summer – and his form is giving Gareth Southgate a decision to make.

