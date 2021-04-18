Video: Guardiola issues frosty response to accusations of a lack of respect for FA Cup

Pep Guardiola’s team selection was questioned following Manchester City’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

When it was insinuated that he had disrespected the competition, the former Barcelona boss accused the reporter of making “a poor argument”.

The Catalonian had made eight changes to the starting lineup that earned the Citizens a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

With three days separating the two fixtures, few could blame Guardiola for safeguarding the energy levels of his side, though evidently, it was a gamble that failed to pay off, with City’s dreams of a famous quadruple dissipating.

"Don't say we don't pay attention." ? Pep Guardiola says his side's defeat in the #FACup semi-final against Chelsea on Saturday was not down to a lack of respect for the competition after he made eight changes to his starting line-up. pic.twitter.com/5ZOuAzRauL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 17, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports