Video: Kelechi Iheanacho makes in 10 goals in 7 with Wembley strike after brilliant Jamie Vardy run

Leicester City FC Southampton FC
Leicester City have struck first in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, with the man of the moment, Kelechi Iheanacho, finding the back of the net.

The Foxes headed to Wembley knowing that Chelsea would be waiting in the wings in the final.

A semi-final clash with Southampton provided them with a superb chance to get there, all due respect to the Saints.

Though Southampton remained compact and resolute for 55 minutes, the resistance was eventually broke by Kelechi Iheanacho, who just can’t stop scoring.

After some brilliant work from Jamie Vardy down the left-wing, Iheanacho found himself with a chance to fire at goal, but his initial effort was heading wide of the mark.

Fortunately, the ball was blocked before leaving the field, and bounced straight back to Iheanacho.

He was not going to miss at the second time of asking, keeping his cool and scoring his tenth goal in seven appearances.

He’s on fire – and Leicester are heading to Wembley as it stands.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

