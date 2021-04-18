Video: Handanovic and de Vrij combine for calamitous own goal which threatens to complicate Inter Milan’s scudetto charge

Scudetto chasing Inter Milan conceded an absolute calamity of a goal away at Napoli this evening, with Samir Handanovic making a rare mistake.

Inter will have headed to Naples this evening with the intention to stay tight at the back and hope that their individual quality sees them through what is one of the more difficult fixtures on the Serie A calendar.

That is the Antonio Conte way, after all, we saw it while he was at Chelsea. In the first-half of the season, we saw some expansive and entertaining football, but at the business end, all that matters was the result.

Unfortunately for Conte, Inter are not on course for a good result against Napoli tonight, with Samir Handovic having spilled the ball into the back of his own net, with some help from Stefan de Vrij.

Handanovic was clearly put off by the presence of de Vrij, with the result being the opening goal for their opponents. Oh dear…

What a disaster for Inter, and what a gift for Napoli! ? A mix-up between Handanovic and de Vrij leads to the opening goal ? pic.twitter.com/jX9vIvbP1C — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) April 18, 2021

