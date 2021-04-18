Video: Jaw-dropping Marcus Rashford skills reminds Man United legend Gary Neville of Ballon d’Or winner as Burnley star is skinned

In the 61st minute of today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Burnley, Marcus Rashford reminded Red Devils legend Gary Neville of Ballon d’Or winner George Weah with this…

A long-pass was played over the top that set the lightning-fast Rashford free to run in behind the Burnley backline, he controlled the ball expertly before effortlessly nutmegging James Tarkowski.

The centre-back that scored for the Clarets today almost stumbled over from the trickery, but this was just the start of the show from Rashford…

Rashford then faced up Tarkowski, carried the ball forward, before beating his old England teammate for a second time with a perfectly-executed ‘Elastico’ skill.

The Man United forward drilled a low pass across the face of goal, which was cut out by Ben Mee.

Red Devils great and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was massively impressed with the moment, telling the broadcaster whilst on live commentary that it left him reminiscing about the great George Weah.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Neville hinted that the first time he’d seen the skill used was by 1995 Ballon d’Or winner Weah, with this technique later a go-to tool for Brazilian greats like Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Rashford is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League due to his persistence in attempting silky skills, the 23-year-old is a real entertainer.