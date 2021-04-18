Video: Josh Maja hammers the nail into Arsenal after Fulham win penalty despite tight VAR offside decision

In the 58th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Fulham, the Gunners conceded a penalty after a reckless decision from summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes.
A VAR review followed, which looked into both the foul incident on Mario Lemina and a possible offside in the build-up as Magalhaes initially cut out a pass intended for Chelsea academy graduate Ola Aina.
The way in which Magalhaes rushed in to hack down Lemina, however minimal the contact, was never going to be ignored, but the review into offside was very tight, and eventually waved off.
Josh Maja stepped up to the spot and fired the ball into the roof of the net to give the Cottagers the lead, offering them a late relegation escape lifeline after four consecutive defeats.
The chance is taken emphatically! What a moment in Fulham’s season that could be!
Mikel Arteta’s men have now got to try and pull off a comeback in what has been a closely-matched encounter that’s produced very few clear-cut chances.