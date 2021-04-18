Video: Man United score after brilliant Rashford run and Fernandes dummy assists wonderful Mason Greenwood goal vs Burnley

Just two minutes into the second-half of action between Manchester United and Burnley, the Red Devils took the lead with a wonderfully-worked team move.
Luke Shaw carried the ball towards the halfway line before slipping it through to Marcus Rashford, the silky forward completely toasted Matt Lowton with some skill before surging forward.
Rashford cut into the box before playing a pass into Bruno Fernandes, the playmaker showed that he’s a level above with a perfect dummy to leave the ball to run through his legs…
That left the ball to roll over towards the far post, where wonderkid Mason Greenwood drilled into the back of the net with a wonderful first-time finish.
Greenwood goal vs Burnley (1-0) #mufc pic.twitter.com/JSu42eZcgk
— United Goals ?? (@UnitedGoals__) April 18, 2021
Pictures from Canal+.
Greenwood was back to his usual self with a sight at goal, having missed a glorious open-goal opportunity to fire the Red Devils ahead in the final stages of the first-half.