Video: Real Madrid star Mariano in disbelief after VAR rules out goal vs Getafe for incredibly tight offside

Real Madrid thought they’d taken the lead against Getafe this evening, but Mariano was adjudged to be just offside when he made the run.

Los Blancos need to keep winning league games to keep themselves in the race to win La Liga. Tonight’s trip to Getafe, who sit 15th in the table, would have ordinarily have been a great chance to get three points on the board.

However, Real Madrid are hugely depleted at current, with multiple key players out injured or suspended, which forced Zinedine Zidane into fielding this side tonight.

It’s not the lineup he’d have wanted to be naming in such a potentially pivotal fixture, but he had little choice but to do so.

Nevertheless, Zidane would have thought that his side had taken the lead early on in the contest, when Mariano ran beyond the defensive line, rounded the keeper and found the net.

However, he was adjudged to have been marginally offside. It’s tight!

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports