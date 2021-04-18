Video: Mason Greenwood completely misses open goal chance for Man United against Burnley in surprise moment

In the 37th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Manchester United and Burnley, Bruno Fernandes flexed his quality with a wonderful pass floated across to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was as composed as ever and volleyed the ball straight across goal, presenting Mason Greenwood with an open goal to fire into.

In a bizarre turn of events, Greenwood slid down to poke the ball over the line but somehow completely missed it. It looked as though the 19-year-old came in over the ball in an unfortunate moment.

Rashford did seem to be offside when the initial cutting pass from Fernandes came over, so this should’ve been disallowed if Greenwood converted, but you never know with English officiating.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will definitely be disappointed with Greenwood here, but there’s still plenty of the match left for the wonderkid to make things right.