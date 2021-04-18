With Martin Odegaard’s and Dani Ceballos’ future at Arsenal unclear, as the club waits on Real Madrid to approve another loan move or sale beyond the summer, the Gunners may have to consider alternative options in the midfield.

Gunners legend Ian Wright has thrown in his two cents on Optus Sports’ Kelly and Wrighty Show and urged his former side to go for Yves Bissouma.

“You need someone next to Partey of real calibre. People keep mentioning Bissouma, if only,” the former striker said.

“Someone like Bissouma, but Arsenal have to be in European competition.

“We need that player next to him, we want to play out the back – get it to Partey, and have that solidity of Partey and – I know I’m dreaming, but Bissouma – to get the people to a player like [Martin] Odegaard, if he stays. A massive if.”

The Brighton star would fit the bill for a number of Premier League sides looking for an all-round midfielder to plug a gap in their squads.

With both Arsenal and Liverpool set to lose key fixtures in that regard (with the Reds’ Gini Wijnaldum reportedly set for an Anfield exit come the season end), the competition could heat up for the Malian’s signature.

Taking into account the financial ramifications of COVID-19, particularly on clubs without European football to their name, Bissouma would be an ideal signing for the likes of Arsenal in terms of bringing in Premier League-proven quality without an astronomical price tag attached.