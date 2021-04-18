Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as one of their transfer targets at the back this summer.

And according to a report from Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils could persuade the Foxes to start negotiations over a deal if they make an offer of around €50million for Fofana.

The 20-year-old has been a hugely impressive performer in the Premier League this season, and it seems clear he has a big career ahead of him.

Man Utd could do with signing a top young centre-back to partner Harry Maguire, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly in need of upgrades on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Fofana has shown he can cut it at this level, and it’s not too surprising to see him now being linked with a bigger club.

Fofana’s fine form could yet earn Leicester a Champions League place, however, so it will be interesting to see if he can be persuaded to stick around at the King Power Stadium if they are playing in Europe’s top club competition next season.

If not, a move to Old Trafford would surely be very tempting for the France Under-21 international.

